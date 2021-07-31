The Jets possess a promising rookie class, but it won’t be all sunshine and rainbows for this group in 2021.

On either side of the ball, the Jets are set to field a number of first-year players who just entered the NFL via the draft back in April/May. Heck, the offense could eventually be led by four of them — quarterback Zach Wilson, offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, wide receiver Elijah Moore, and running back Michael Carter.

While it’s a promising group, it’s still a young one — mistakes will be made, and nothing is set to be perfect for these novice NFLers.

“We’re excited about the rookie linebackers, we’re excited about the rookie DBs, we’re excited about AVT [Alijah Vera-Tucker], we’re excited about Elijah Moore and Michael Carter and Michael Carter II — the whole rookie class we’re really excited about,” head coach Robert Saleh told the media Saturday. “And there’s going to be a lot of hair-pulling moments. There’s going to be times when they look like they’re Pro Bowlers; there’s going to be times when they look like they’ve never been coached before. But that’s part of the evolution, growth, and development of these young guys, and we’re excited for the challenge to see how far we can get these guys to go.”

The entire team, not just the rookies, will experience adversity

While the Jets are on the up-and-up as a team, I wouldn’t expect Gang Green to be a playoff ballclub in 2021. This is the year when things will start to develop, sure, but it’s going to take some time for everything to fully come to fruition.

Remember, they employ a new coaching staff led by Saleh, a new starting quarterback in Wilson, and numerous new faces on either side of the ball that were acquired via free agency and the draft.

Building a winning team requires a great deal of work — it’s not supposed to be flawless immediately.

Like Saleh said, there will be “hair-pulling moments.”

But failures can lead to success. Right now, the entire team (rookies and veterans), seems to be on that pathway to success.

Patience is key, however.