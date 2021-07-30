The New York Yankees continued their busy trade deadline in acquiring pitcher Andrew Heaney from the Los Angeles Angels.

The New York Yankees will acquire lefty starter Andrew Heaney from the Los Angeles Angels, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Yankees acquiring LHP Andrew Heaney from Angels, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2021

Jack Curry of the YES Network added New York would send minor leaguers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero.

Andrew Heaney turned 30 last month and is 6-7 with a 5.27 ERA in 2021. However, he has an expected ERA of 4.22 and a 4.05 FIP. Heaney’s fastball velocity is up too, and a .319 BABIP could also mean he’s had some bad luck this year.

This is the third major move the New York Yankees have made this trade deadline. Earlier this week, lefty sluggers Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo were acquired to boost the lineup.

This story is developing and will be updated.