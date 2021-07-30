Anthony Rizzo made an immediate impact for the New York Yankees when he snapped a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.

Former Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo made an immediate impact in his first game for the New York Yankees. In the sixth inning, he hit an absolute bomb to right field to give New York a 1-0 lead over the Miami Marlins.

The home run traveled an estimated 449 feet.

🚨 ANTHONY RIZZO HOME RUN 🚨 Watch it free ➡ https://t.co/rhHIdQkNVR pic.twitter.com/OZScQGRgFw — MLB (@MLB) July 31, 2021

The Yankees lead 1-0 headed into the bottom of the sixth.