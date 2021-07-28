The Yankees sent two pitchers to the Reds late Tuesday night.

Looking for the New York Yankees to make an impact move in the trade market before Friday’s deadline? If their first move of the week is any indication, Brian Cashman might be a seller this year.

The Yankees traded pitchers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to the Cincinnati Reds for everyone’s favorite: a player to be named later.

The New York Yankees have announced that following Tuesday’s game they traded RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a player to be named later. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 28, 2021

Who’s ready to plan the parade route?

Big Deal?

Cessa, 29, had spent his entire six-year major league career with the Yankees. In 29 appearances this season, Cessa had 31 strikeouts in 38.1 innings. He had allowed 12 earned runs and walked 17 batters, however; his 1.252 WHIP isn’t ideal.

Wilson, 33, concludes his second stint with the Yankees. To say he had been a disappointment this year would be an understatement. He allowed 15 earned runs and 18 hits with 9 walks in 18 innings pitched over 21 appearances.

Oddly enough, Wilson’s first trip to the Yankees ended with a trade to Detroit that brought back Chad Green and… Cessa.

We’ll have to wait and see how Player To Be Named Later fits into the Yankees’ plans for the future.

But this deal could be the beginning of a modest tear-down that’s been weeks in the making.

Now what?

Even with their win on Tuesday night, the Yankees find themselves nine games back of the Red Sox in the American League East. They’re seven back of Tampa for second in the division and just 1.5 games in front of Toronto for third.

The Yankees are three games back of Oakland for the Wild Card, but the Mariners are two games in front of the Yankees in that race. Seattle made a couple intriguing moves on Tuesday, the usual Mariners tinkering rather than a full buy/sell.

Does Cashman believe this roster can make a run? Is moving Cessa and Wilson out the start of a sale or is it getting dead weight out of the bullpen?

We’ll see in the coming days.