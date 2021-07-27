After suffering a shocking loss in Sunday’s opener, Team USA looks to bounce back with a convincing win over Iran.

Team USA is off to a rocky start at the Summer Olympics. They looked vulnerable in their exhibition games, suffering losses to Nigeria and Australia. But they would figure it out by the time the Olympics arrived, right? Wrong.

Team USA suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the French in their Olympic opener. This is the second time the Americans have dropped a game to the French at a major tournament in the last three years.

In a game where Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton were playing, Evan Fournier was the best player on the floor by far.

The good news is that Team USA has the chance to take out some of their frustration on Wednesday when they play Iran. They are heavily favored in this matchup and are still a safe pick to advance past the group stage in Tokyo.

Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Start Time: 12:40 a.m. ET

Where: NBC

TV: Not available on cable

Stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Team USA vs. Iran

Iran: +40.5 (-110) // O 165.5 (+100) // +155

Team USA: -40.5 (-110) // U 165.5 (-120) // -180

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Injuries

Team USA is fairly healthy right now, all things considered. They had to make some last-minute lineup changes before heading over to Tokyo, but the current roster is in good shape.

Team USA Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Damian Lillard

SG: Zach LaVine

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Draymond Green

C: Bam Adebayo

Iran Projected Starting Lineup

PG: H. Haddadi

SG: B. Yakhchalidehkordi

SF: A. Kazemi

PF: M. Nik Khahbahrami

C: M. Jamshidijafarabadi