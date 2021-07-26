The new list has been released and New York’s prospects are moving up — and down.

On Monday morning, Baseball America released its updated, mid-season Top 100 prospect list.

This list incorporates the 2021 draft class as well as players who have made their professional debuts this year after the pandemic cost us a minor league season last year.

The Mets (five) and Yankees (three) have some big name prospects on the list.

18. Francisco Alvarez, C — Mets

Alvarez moves up one spot from BA’s previous rankings. He’s one of the top catching prospects in baseball. You’ll likely hear his name in a few trade rumors this week, but it’s unlikely the Mets would consider moving him.

29. Jasson Dominguez, OF — Yankees

Dominguez made history at the All-Star Futures Game, becoming the first player to appear in the game without a full minor league season on his resume. The Martian is still a relative unknown because of limited professional appearances but he’s already been promoted once by the Yankees this year. He dropped four spots.

65. Bret Baty, 3B — Mets

Baty was one of the big risers on the list, moving up 29 spots from the previous rankings. He’s having a tremendous season and, like Alvarez, will be frequently mentioned in trade rumors this week.

66. Kumar Rocker, SP — Mets

Rocker makes his debut on the list right behind Baty. The Mets were thrilled he fell to them in the draft. After a stellar career at Vanderbilt he has a bright future with the club.

71. Ronny Mauricio, SS — Mets

Mauricio dropped 21 spots from BA’s previous list but is still the fourth Mets prospect in the top 75 overall. With Francisco Lindor signed long-term, he might be a chip the Mets move in the right deal this week.

86. Anthony Volpe, SS — Yankees

Volpe moved up 11 spots from the previous rankings. He’s having a solid season and might not be as far away as many thought earlier this year.

92. Oswald Peraza, SS — Yankees

Yup, two shortstops in the Yankees’ system make the list again. Peraza dropped a few slots but he’s still viewed as a terrific prospect.

97. Mark Vientos, 3B — Mets

A second third baseman in the Mets’ system makes the list this time. Vientos is one of the youngest players in the Double-A North this year and might move across the diamond or to a corner outfield spot for the future.