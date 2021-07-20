The Yankees have made a number of roster moves ahead of their two-game interleague series with Philadelphia.

Brendan Kuty of NJ.com and The Star-Ledger reports the Yankees have called up outfielder Estevan Florial from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Florial has played 43 games at the Triple-A level this year, having hit eight home runs with 25 RBIs and a slash line of .211/.315/.404/.719.

Yankees say they have called up Estevan Florial with Trey Amburgey going on IL with a right hamstring strain. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 20, 2021

Florial has only played in one game with the major league club in 2021. In a May 27 win over the Blue Jays, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout. It was the second seven-inning game of a doubleheader.

In a corresponding move, the Yanks are sending outfielder Trey Amburgey to the injured list with a right hamstring strain. Amburgey exited the Sunday matchup with the division-rival Red Sox due to the injury.

It’s unclear if and when Trey will be back in the majors.

Amburgey has played in just two games with the big league club this season and has yet to reach base in four plate appearances. He’s additionally struck out twice.

Trey has indeed found success at the minor league level though — he’s recorded a slash line of .312/.379/.582/.960 in 38 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2021.

These moves come prior to the Yankees’ two-game interleague series against the Philadelphia Phillies, which occurs Tuesday and Wednesday. Both games take place at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. ET and will conclude the Bombers’ current five-game homestand.

New York began the stint in the Bronx by taking two out of three against Boston this past weekend.