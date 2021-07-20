Excited for baseball to be back in the Olympics? You’ll have to stream the games.

Baseball and softball have returned to the Olympics this year — if the Games actually happen. The COVID spreading through the area and no spectators watching the events live, it’s going to look and feel like no Olympics in history.

But there’s a schedule in place for baseball, and now we know when and where you can watch the tournament. Most of the games will only be available through NBC Sports’ app or via NBCOlympics.com, and the time difference means the games will be either late at night or early in the morning.

So grab some coffee and sunflower seeds for breakfast… or a couple late night beers and seeds for a snack. Here’s how, when and where you can watch the games of the Olympic baseball tournament.

2021 Olympic baseball TV schedule

All times ET

Tuesday, July 27

11:00 pm — Dominican Republic – Japan

NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com

Thursday, July 29

6:00 am — Israel – South Korea

NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com

11:00 pm — Mexico – Dominican Republic

NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com

Friday, July 30

6:00 am — United States – Israel

NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com

11:00 pm — Japan – Mexico

NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com

Saturday, July 31

6:00 am — United States – South Korea

USA, NBCOlympics.com

11:00 pm — Baseball knockout stage — TBD

NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com

Sunday, August 1

6:00 am — Baseball knockout stage — TBD

NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com

11:00 pm — Baseball knockout stage – TBD

NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com

Monday, August 2

6:00 am — Baseball knockout stage — TBD

NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com

Tuesday, August 3

6:00 am — Baseball knockout stage — TBD

NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com

11:00 pm — Baseball knockout stage — TBD

NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com

Wednesday, August 4

6:00 am — Baseball semifinal #1

NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com

Thursday, August 5

6:00 am — Baseball semifinal #2

NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com

Friday, August 6

11:00 pm — Baseball Bronze Medal game

CNBC, NBCOlympics.com

Saturday, August 7

6:00 am — Baseball Gold Medal game

NBC Sports app,* NBCOlympics.com

* Gold medal game airs tape-delayed on USA Network.