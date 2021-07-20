Excited for baseball to be back in the Olympics? You’ll have to stream the games.
Baseball and softball have returned to the Olympics this year — if the Games actually happen. The COVID spreading through the area and no spectators watching the events live, it’s going to look and feel like no Olympics in history.
But there’s a schedule in place for baseball, and now we know when and where you can watch the tournament. Most of the games will only be available through NBC Sports’ app or via NBCOlympics.com, and the time difference means the games will be either late at night or early in the morning.
So grab some coffee and sunflower seeds for breakfast… or a couple late night beers and seeds for a snack. Here’s how, when and where you can watch the games of the Olympic baseball tournament.
2021 Olympic baseball TV schedule
All times ET
Tuesday, July 27
11:00 pm — Dominican Republic – Japan
NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com
Thursday, July 29
6:00 am — Israel – South Korea
NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com
11:00 pm — Mexico – Dominican Republic
NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com
Friday, July 30
6:00 am — United States – Israel
NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com
11:00 pm — Japan – Mexico
NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com
Saturday, July 31
6:00 am — United States – South Korea
USA, NBCOlympics.com
11:00 pm — Baseball knockout stage — TBD
NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com
Sunday, August 1
6:00 am — Baseball knockout stage — TBD
NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com
11:00 pm — Baseball knockout stage – TBD
NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com
Monday, August 2
6:00 am — Baseball knockout stage — TBD
NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, August 3
6:00 am — Baseball knockout stage — TBD
NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com
11:00 pm — Baseball knockout stage — TBD
NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, August 4
6:00 am — Baseball semifinal #1
NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com
Thursday, August 5
6:00 am — Baseball semifinal #2
NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com
Friday, August 6
11:00 pm — Baseball Bronze Medal game
CNBC, NBCOlympics.com
Saturday, August 7
6:00 am — Baseball Gold Medal game
NBC Sports app,* NBCOlympics.com
* Gold medal game airs tape-delayed on USA Network.