The veteran submariner posted a 3.38 ERA in limited action out of the New York Yankees bullpen.

New York Yankees right-handed relief pitcher Darren O’Day will miss the rest of the season after undergoing hamstring surgery. Several sources, including Greg Joyce of the New York Post, reported the unfortunate news.

Darren O'Day will undergo season-ending surgery on his left hamstring tomorrow, Yankees say. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) July 20, 2021

Speaking with the media, the 38-year-old O’Day implied his injury could be the end of the line for his MLB career.

"Not everyone gets to choose when they go out" Darren O'Day talks about his future in baseball pic.twitter.com/Xy5LvwvzXi — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 20, 2021

Darren O’Day signed with the Yankees last offseason after spending two years with the Atlanta Braves. He posted a respectable 3.38 ERA in 12 games this year, and also dealt with rotator cuff soreness prior to his current injury.

Per Spotrac, O’Day is making $1.75 million this season. As to next year, he and the Yankees agreed on a $1.4 million mutual option. O’Day has also pitched for the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, and Baltimore Orioles aside from New York and Atlanta.

The injury parade thus continues for the Yankees, who currently have six players on the COVID-19 injured list, including star outfielder Aaron Judge. The bullpen seems to be righting itself, but closer Aroldis Chapman still looks shaky and the bridge to him isn’t that stable either.

Hopefully, Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman find some way to fill the void left by O’Day.