estevan florial trey amburgey yankees
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The lefty-swinging rookie padded the New York Yankees’ lead with his first MLB home run.

Josh Benjamin

New York Yankees rookie outfielder Estevan Florial padded his team’s lead with a solo home run in the eighth inning. The line drive to the short porch in right gave New York a 6-3 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

