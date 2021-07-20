The lefty-swinging rookie padded the New York Yankees’ lead with his first MLB home run.
New York Yankees rookie outfielder Estevan Florial padded his team’s lead with a solo home run in the eighth inning. The line drive to the short porch in right gave New York a 6-3 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Estevan Florial extends the @Yankees lead with his first @MLB homer. pic.twitter.com/fgEJJkvGIU
— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 21, 2021
