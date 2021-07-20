Blackwood’s own signs over-slot deal with Pittsburgh.
Last weekend there were a lot of people around the Bishop Eustace Prep School baseball program and Blackwood area watching the 2021 MLB Draft. Pitcher Anthony Solomento had a chance to be a first-round pick.
Solomento, a left-handed pitcher, didn’t go in the first round. But he did hear his name called by the Pittsburgh Pirates early in the second.
Chills @Pirates pic.twitter.com/nomjiCVSUV
— Anthony Solometo (@King_S0L32) July 13, 2021
These are the moments young baseball players (and, frankly, their parents) dream about. Congrats to Anthony for being a second-round pick.
On Tuesday morning, reports are that Solomento — who was a North Carolina recruit — will skip college and turn pro.
2nd-rder Anthony Solometo signs w/Pirates for $2.8 million (pick 37 value = $1,999,300). New Jersey HS product, some clubs thought best LHP in @MLBDraft. Low-90s fastball w/projection remaining, flashes true slider, feel for changeup, advanced for prep arm. North Carolina recruit
— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 20, 2021
Solomento is listed at 6-6 and 220 pounds and was considered a possibility for the New York Yankees in the back-half of the first round. He was the Pirates’ second pick of the 2021 MLB Draft; they selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis first overall.
