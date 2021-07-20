The NBA’s board of governors officially approves Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore as limited partners for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

Alex Rodriguez, the former Yankee star, is finally achieving his goal of owning a professional sports franchise. He and Marc Lore, the former CEO of Walmart eCommerce, took another step towards majority ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

The NBA Board of Governors approved Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez as limited partners with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx in a vote today, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 20, 2021

Current owner Glen Taylor will continue to run the franchise through 2023. Until then, Rodriguez and Lore will slowly transition into their roles at the top of the Timberwolves and Lynx.

Rodriguez was in the running to purchase the New York Mets from the Wilpons last year, but he lost out to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. Clearly, Rodriguez’s appetite for owning a professional sports team didn’t go away. In fact, now he owns two in the same city.

Of course, there is some speculation that Rodriguez could push for a move to Seattle. He says that he has no plans to do this, but it’s easy to see why people would make that connection. Seattle basketball fans are dying for another NBA team after the SuperSonics skipped town for Oklahoma City. Rodriguez spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the Mariners.

With all that said, moving the team to Seattle would be filled with obstacles. For one, there is already an established WNBA franchise in Seattle, the Storm. Bringing the Lynx along would be impossible.

But hypotheticals aside, we do know that Rodriguez is one step closer to being an NBA owner.