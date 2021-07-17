The Martian sent a ball into orbit for the first time as a professional.

Jasson Dominguez is the Yankees’ top prospect. He received the richest international signing bonus of any prospect in organization history and is arguably the most hyped Yankees prospect in generations.

Thus far, the start to his professional career has been what fans should hope for from a player of this reputation.

Earlier this month, Dominguez became the first player to appear in the All-Star Futures Game without a full minor league season under his belt and the second-youngest player ever to appear in the game.

Immediately following that game in Denver, the Yankees promoted Dominguez.

Now, he has a professional home run on his resume.

Jasson Dominguez connects for the 1st home run of his professional career 💪👽🛸 pic.twitter.com/0zYo9qXrEy — NYYPlayerDev (@NYYPlayerDev) July 16, 2021

There it is! The first of what we’re assuming will be an all-time record-breaking number of jacks for The Martian. The legend surrounding Dominguez might be the only thing bigger than his physique at this point, but thus far he’s shown an ability to live up to the hype.

Dominguez is still just beginning his professional journey — something we should all keep in mind when the inevitable highs and lows of his path come. Because of COVID, he spent his first potential year as a pro without any organized baseball available.

At the All-Star Futures Game, the 18-year-old phenom told the media his goal is to join the Yankees at the major league level in roughly four years.

If he can get to the Bronx by his age-22 season and continues to show an ability to live up to the hype, the summer of 2026 could be an exciting one for Yankees fans.