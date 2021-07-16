Luke Voit going back on the injured list was just one of the many roster moves the New York Yankees made on Friday.

The New York Yankees have six players on the COVID-19 injured list, including star outfielder Aaron Judge. As a result, several roster moves were made, including putting first baseman Luke Voit back on the IL with knee inflammation.

Prior to tonight's game, the @Yankees made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/i1CXrjrrph — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) July 16, 2021

These moves are in addition to what the Yankees did Thursday, when outfielder Trey Amburgey was recalled. He has been at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre all year and has hit .307, and will debut against the Red Sox Friday night.

Additionally, New York has pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Wandy Peralta, and Nestor Cortes on the COVID-19 list. Given the team’s desperate need to start the second half off strong, this certainly isn’t ideal. One way or another, two important leaders in Judge and Gio Urshela will be out for at least ten days.

Hopefully, the New York Yankees find a way to make the best of a bad situation and remember how “Next Man Up” carried them not so long ago.