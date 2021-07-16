After weeks of speculation, a new report indicates that Damian Lillard plans to formally request a trade in the near future.

According to Henry Abbott of True Hoop, Damian Lillard wants out of Portland. The Trail Blazers star plans to ask the front office for a trade after nine years with the organization.

Lillard is currently gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics with Team USA in Las Vegas. USA Basketball is dealing with issues of its own. Lillard’s potential drama just adds a new layer to this bizarre summer.

Trade speculation began as soon as the Blazers were knocked out of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. Those trade rumors continued to heat up after the team hired Chauncey Billups to replace Terry Stotts as head coach.

Although it initially appeared as if Lillard was on board with the Billups hire, he seemed to back off that when past sexual assault allegations against Billups resurfaced. Much of the speculation surrounding Lillard is palace intrigue.

What we know for sure is that Lillard’s value as a trade chip is immense. It’s always tough to exact equal value when trading a superstar, but teams will be lining up for the chance to acquire the six-time All-NBA player.

Are the Knicks in the mix for Damian Lillard?

Don’t count out the New York Knicks in the Damian Lillard sweepstakes — especially with Leon Rose running the front office.

Expect the Knicks to be on the periphery of all these trade conversations for the next few years. They improved immensely in year one under Rose and head coach Tom Thibodeau, but they don’t have a championship-caliber roster…yet.

It’s going to take a massive haul to acquire Lillard and there will be plenty of teams bidding against one another.

Expect the unexpected when it comes to this NBA offseason. But I do know one thing for sure — your hypothetical Knicks trade is garbage.