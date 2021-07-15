The Yankees and Red Sox are postponing Thursday’s game due to positive COVID-19 results in the New York clubhouse.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox were supposed to be front and center on Thursday night. It was the only major sporting event on the calendar, but fans will have to make do with Seinfeld reruns instead.

After news of some positive COVID-19 tests, Thursday’s game between the Yankees and Red Sox will be postponed. The league will conduct further testing and contact tracing.

Yankees-Red Sox tonight postponed due to NYY’s COVID-19 issue, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 15, 2021

Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta were put on the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day. Zack Britton was reinstated from the injured list and outfielder Trey Amburgey was called up to fill the roster holes.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Placed LHP Nestor Cortes and LHP Wandy Peralta on the COVID-19 injured list (Health & Safety Protocols).

•Reinstated LHP Zack Britton (#53) from the 10-day injured list. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) July 15, 2021

This is an interesting way to start off the second half of the MLB season. Even as teams reach the 85% vaccination rate for relaxed protocols, these postponements are still happening.

There is no update on when the Yankees and Red Sox will make up this game. The two teams were gearing up for a pivotal four-game series. It’s possible that they convert one of the weekend games into a doubleheader. For now, that’s just speculation.

Check back here for more updates on this developing story.