ESPN Radio New York isn’t dominating in the ratings like its competitor, WFAN, currently is. Could this lead to a change?

WFAN Sports Radio in New York put together a strong performance in the Nielsen Audio spring sports radio book.

The Fan’s morning program, “Boomer and Gio” with Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti, finished second in its market behind 106.7 Lite FM. Its afternoon drive program, “Carton and Roberts” with Craig Carton and Evan Roberts, additionally succeeded with a 5.7 share of the market (third).

ESPN Radio New York failed to garner the same type of success, which may lead to the worldwide leader in sports departing the business of local radio, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Marchand reports Craig Karmazin’s Good Karma Brands could take over the business and marketing side of ESPN Radio New York and that there have been “serious talks” of such a move. ESPN would still oversee the content for the station.

“DiPietro, Canty & Rothenberg,” the ESPN Radio New York morning program, finished fifth in the ratings (from 5-8:00 a.m. ET) with a 5.1 share. While “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin” recorded a low 3.6 share from 8-10:00 a.m., “The Michael Kay Show” (afternoon drive program with Michael Kay, Don La Greca, and Peter Rosenberg) was seventh with a 4.1 share.

In the 10-2:00 p.m. window, Mike Greenberg along with “Bart and Hahn” of ESPN were 8th with a 3.2 ratings share. “Moose and Maggie” of WFAN (with Marc Malusis and Maggie Gray) was third with a 5.3 share.

ESPN potentially making a change could also be a financial-based decision. Marchand notes ESPN pays Emmis Communications a significant amount to lease the 98.7 FM signal for its New York station.