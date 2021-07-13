The New York Yankees prioritized arms and infielders over the first two days of the MLB Draft. What did they do on Day 3?

The New York Yankees have stocked up on young pitching and infielders in the 2021 MLB Draft, with lots of focus on upside. This makes sense for the analytics-minded Bronx Bombers, so here’s hoping the picks pan out down on the farm.

But the third day of the draft saw the Yankees make several more picks to restock their minor league system. Did general manager Brian Cashman keep with the high-upside approach? How did New York fare in rounds 11-20?

Round 11, Pick 333: Ohio State RHP Jack Neely

Round 12, Pick 363: Dartmouth C Ben Rice

Round 13, Pick 393: Virginia RHP Zach Messinger

Make it 🆂🅸🆇 Hoos off the board! Zach Messinger goes to the @Yankees in the 13th round! #GoHoos | #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/kEFGs1Hs3H — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) July 13, 2021

Round 14, Pick 423: Durant HS (FL) RHIP Sean Hermann

Round 15, Pick 453: VCU RHP Danny Watson

VCU pitcher Danny Watson, 15th round to the Yankees. #MLBDraft — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) July 13, 2021

Round 16, Pick 483: State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota RHP Cole Ayers

Cole Ayers (@SCFBaseball), who pitched eight times for Chatham in 2019, becomes the latest @Yankees draft pick. pic.twitter.com/bucMIiqq2o — Chatham Anglers (@ChathamAnglers) July 13, 2021

Round 17, Pick 513: Indiana OF Grant Richardson

Round 18, Pick 543: Penn State RHP Bailey Dees

Round 19, Pick 573: Vanderbilt C Dominic Keegan

With their 19th-round pick, the @Yankees select @VandyBoys catcher Dominic Keegan, No. 176 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list. Watch live: https://t.co/oDjcuCzH7G pic.twitter.com/WIaNKVzW8E — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 13, 2021

Round 20, Pick 603: St. Joseph Regional School (NJ) RHP Sean Hard