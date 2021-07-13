Photo Credit: Twitter @UVABaseball

The New York Yankees prioritized arms and infielders over the first two days of the MLB Draft. What did they do on Day 3?

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees have stocked up on young pitching and infielders in the 2021 MLB Draft, with lots of focus on upside. This makes sense for the analytics-minded Bronx Bombers, so here’s hoping the picks pan out down on the farm.

But the third day of the draft saw the Yankees make several more picks to restock their minor league system. Did general manager Brian Cashman keep with the high-upside approach? How did New York fare in rounds 11-20?

 

Round 11, Pick 333: Ohio State RHP Jack Neely

 

Round 12, Pick 363: Dartmouth C Ben Rice

 

Round 13, Pick 393: Virginia RHP Zach Messinger

 

Round 14, Pick 423: Durant HS (FL) RHIP Sean Hermann

 

Round 15, Pick 453: VCU RHP Danny Watson

 

Round 16, Pick 483: State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota RHP Cole Ayers

 

Round 17, Pick 513: Indiana OF Grant Richardson

 

Round 18, Pick 543: Penn State RHP Bailey Dees

 

Round 19, Pick 573: Vanderbilt C Dominic Keegan

 

Round 20, Pick 603: St. Joseph Regional School (NJ) RHP Sean Hard