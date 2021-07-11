The New York Yankees go for the sweep of the Houston Astros after shutting them out in the first two games of the series.
The New York Yankees rode Gerrit Cole to an epic 1-0 win and a second consecutive shutout of the Houston Astros on Saturday. On Sunday, they’ll hand the ball to Jameson Taillon to go for the sweep in the last game before the All-Star Break.
The Toronto Blue Jays also lost Saturday, so the Yankees now have sole possession of third place in the AL East. They trail first-place Boston by eight games.
Game Info
New York Yankees (46-42) @ Houston Astros (54-36)
Start Time: 2:10 p.m. EDT
TV: WPIX
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Yankees: Jameson Taillon (4-4, 4.05 ERA)
vs.
Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.86 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 8.5
Yankees: +1.5
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Yankees Lineup
One more before the break 👊#SquadUp pic.twitter.com/HIHz8C9X6D
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 11, 2021
Astros Lineup
#Astros Lineup 07/11/21
1. Jose Altuve 2B
2. Michael Brantley DH
3. Yordan Alvarez LF
4. Yuli Gurriel 1B
5. Kyle Tucker RF
6. Chas McCormick CF
7. Abraham Toro 3B
8. Robel Garcia SS
9. Martin Maldonado C
Starting Pitcher : Framber Valdez
— Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) July 11, 2021