The New York Yankees go for the sweep of the Houston Astros after shutting them out in the first two games of the series.

The New York Yankees rode Gerrit Cole to an epic 1-0 win and a second consecutive shutout of the Houston Astros on Saturday. On Sunday, they’ll hand the ball to Jameson Taillon to go for the sweep in the last game before the All-Star Break.

The Toronto Blue Jays also lost Saturday, so the Yankees now have sole possession of third place in the AL East. They trail first-place Boston by eight games.

Game Info

New York Yankees (46-42) @ Houston Astros (54-36)

Start Time: 2:10 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (4-4, 4.05 ERA)

vs.

Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.86 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: +1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Yankees Lineup

One more before the break 👊#SquadUp pic.twitter.com/HIHz8C9X6D — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 11, 2021

Astros Lineup