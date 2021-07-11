The Martian appeared on national television for the first time on Sunday afternoon.

Jasson Dominguez, who just started his professional career less than one month ago, was on center stage at the All-Star Futures Game in Denver on Sunday afternoon.

Dominguez, 18, signed with the Yankees out of the Dominican Republic two years ago for a record $5.1 million bonus.

His appearance in the All-Star Futures game was unprecedented. He became the first player to ever participate in this game without a full minor-league season on his resume.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound switch-hitter has a .200/.407/.200 slash line in seven games (27 plate appearances) for the Rookie-level Yankees in the Florida Complex League.

The Game

Dominguez didn’t start the game, but replaced Mariners (and former Mets) prospect Jarred Kelenic in centerfield and batting second for the American League team.

He hit a missile in his first plate appearance, but it was right at the National League’s third baseman.

Jasson Dominguez scorches one but it finds a glove

The ball was reportedly 106 mph off the bat, tied for the second-hardest hit ball in the game. Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. hit a ball 113 mph.

Dominguez got to see some legit heat in his second plate appearance. Nationals prospect Cade Cavalli struck him out with a 100 mph high fastball.

Cade Cavalli goes upstairs with some 💯⛽️ to get Jasson Dominguez

Dominguez struck out in his third and final at bat in the seventh (and final) inning of the game to finish 0-for-3 in his All-Star Futures Game debut.

The Future

Before the game, media members peppered Dominguez with questions about his future. He confidently provided his personal timeline for an arrival at Yankee Stadium.

“Yeah, my goal is to hopefully be there in about three or four years,” Dominguez told the media through an interpreter Sunday at Coors Field.

Obviously the pandemic eliminating Dominguez’s first professional season means the club is still being patient with their top prospect. And there will be growing pains after not playing ball for a year.

But the 18-year-old has never lacked confidence, and his willingness to put his goals on the record should encourage Yankees fans for the future.