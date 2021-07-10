Gerrit Cole makes his first return to Houston since signing with the New York Yankees.

The New York Yankees entered Minute Maid Park for the first time since 2019 on Friday and exorcised some demons. Nestor Cortes and the Yankees bullpen shut the Houston Astros down, and Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu each had 2-run doubles in a 4-0 win.

In Saturday night’s game, Gerrit Cole hopes to end his own cold streak as he makes his first return to Minute Maid Park.

The Yankees remain nine games behind the Boston Red Sox, but are now tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for third in the AL East.

Game Info

New York Yankees (45-42) @ Houston Astros (54-35)

Start Time: 7:15 p.m. EDT

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-4, 2.91 ERA)

vs.

Astros: Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.64 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Astros Lineup

TBD