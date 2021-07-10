Gerrit Cole threw a career-high 129 pitches against his former team as the New York Yankees posted a second straight shutout.

Gerrit Cole made the most of his return to Minute Maid Park since signing with the New York Yankees prior to last season. It took him 129 pitches, but he completed a three-hit shutout and Aaron Judge did enough with his solo home run in the 1-0 win.

Heaters by the Dozen. pic.twitter.com/bvWoOu6wMK — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 11, 2021

Jose Altuve led off the ninth inning with a single, but that didn’t deter Cole. He worked a ten-pitch at-bat against Michael Brantley before getting him to fly out to Brett Gardner. The Yankees ace then stole a strikeout on a checked swing from Yuli Gurriel. Cut to manager Aaron Boone walking to the mound to summon Aroldis Chapman for the final out.

But Gerrit Cole wasn’t having it. No, he argued with Boone to stay in the game and face Yordan Alvarez, who hit two home runs off of him earlier this year.

Gerrit Cole is yelling! He wants to stay in! pic.twitter.com/o4Twj5crHY — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 11, 2021

Three straight fastballs later, Alvarez struck out swinging and the masterpiece was done. For the second night in the row, the New York Yankees did not let the Astros score.

Gerrit Cole, 99mph on his 129th Pitch. For his 12th K. 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CU2mXYxIod — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 11, 2021

It was a vindicating evening for Gerrit Cole, who had posted a 5.24 ERA since June 3 heading into tonight. This time, he allowed just three hits and struck out 12, walking just two.

Here’s hoping this kicks off more great play from his New York Yankees.