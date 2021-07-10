The 2021 MLB Draft begins tomorrow. The Yankees own the 20th overall selection.

What will the New York Yankees do with the 20th overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft? We’ll find out on Sunday evening when this year’s draft kicks off.

Who do the experts believe the Yankees will select? The opinions vary. So let’s look around at what they’re saying about the Yankees’ options.

The first round of the 2021 MLB Draft will be broadcast on both MLB Network and ESPN beginning at 7 PM ET on Sunday, July 11.

Gavin Williams, RHP, East Carolina

Keith Law – The Athletic (July 9)

Comments: “I’ve heard the Yankees on everything, from high school pitching (Anthony Solometo) to prep bats (Benny Montgomery) to college arms. Williams has some dings on him, but his stuff and performance this year would put him squarely in the first round for teams unconcerned about his health history. You could say the same about Sam Bachman as well.”

Will Bednar, RHP, Mississippi State

Eric Longenhagen and Kevin Goldstein – FanGraphs (July 6)

Comments: “Will Bednar was creeping up draft boards throughout the spring and his postseason showing has his name being mentioned with several teams drafting in the 20s. The fastball sits in the low-to-mid 90s, and while scouts see his slider as plus, the computerized pitch graders based on spin and shape like it even more than that. The Yankees lean heavily on pitch data when it comes to their selections, and while this feels like Bednar’s ceiling, it also feels like a distinct possibility. Several other college arms like McGreevy, Gavin Williams, and Ryan Cusick could also be in their mix. New York had a national crosschecker at McGreevy’s last start but he didn’t throw well.”

Connor Norby, 2B, East Carolina

Ben Badler – Baseball America (July 7)

Comments: “We’re in the range where teams are going to have their boards lined up in much, much different orders over the next 50 or so players. I like to bet on good hitters, and there’s a lot to like with Norby as a hitter, from his swing to his strike-zone control to his track record. If we had a normal 2020 and Norby had gone to the Cape Cod League last summer, I think he would have excelled there and he might not even be available with this pick, although I’m sure some teams will look at this as an early spot for Norby to go now, which is also why I’ll probably get him under slot and be able to pay more for some talented high school players with my later picks.”

Colton Cowser, OF, Sam Houston State

ProspectsLive.com (July 2)

Comments: “It’s hard to envision a scenario where Cowser falls much further than this. An accomplished hitter with the ability to play multiple outfield positions, Cowser figures to be a reasonably quick mover and could see New York in 2023. The Yanks have been connected to numerous players, including Colson Montgomery, Andrew Painter, Benny Montgomery, Connor Norby, Trey Sweeney and Tyler Black.”

Gunnar Hoglund, RHP, Mississippi

Edward Suteland – The Sporting News (July 2)

Comments: “Before he went down with Tommy John surgery, Hoglund was viewed as a possible front half of the first round talent. If the Yankees are willing to wait on him to come back from surgery, as they did with South Carolina hurler Clarke Schmidt back in 2017, who also underwent surgery before the draft, they could be getting a steal. His control is among the best in the draft and his repertoire is deep with a plus fastball and slider.”

Gunnar Hoglund, RHP, Mississippi

Jonathan Mayo – MLB.com (June 30)

Comments: “If Hoglund were healthy, he’d likely be a top 10 pick, and the Yankees would not be afraid to take him and let him rehab internally. Prep outfielder Colson Montgomery could work his way into the picture here.”

Andrew Painter, RHP, Calvary Christian Academy (Florida)

Mike Axisa – CBS Sports (June 25)

Comments: “The Yankees have gone very position player heavy early in the last few drafts, and they’ve been connected to pretty much every high school hitter with a chance to be on the board for this pick. That said, the Yankees have invested heavily in their pitcher development infrastructure in recent years and Painter is the perfect little ball of clay for their staff given his command, four-pitch mix, and athleticism.”

Will Taylor, OF, Dutch Fork High School (South Carolina)

Joel Reuter, Bleacher Report (June 25)

Comments: “Is Taylor signable? That’s a bigger question than whether he deserves first-round consideration, as he’s committed to play slot receiver for Clemson as a 247Sports 3-star football recruit. He is a more advanced hitter than most multi-sport players are at this point in their careers, and that feel for the game could allow him to take off once he turns his full attention to baseball. It’s unclear if that will happen, though. This could be the ceiling for East Carolina right-hander Gavin Williams, who is rising up draft boards.”

Sam Bachman, RHP, Miami University (Ohio)

Carlos Collazo – Baseball America (June 25)

Comments: “Plenty of names have been tied to the Yankees, so they are tricky to figure out and it should be clear that at this point every team is difficult to peg. The number of players who are in legitimate consideration at the back of the first round is usually wide and this year perhaps wider than normal. A power arm like Bachman could go higher than this and just in terms of stuff, this would be great value for a New York organization that has never lacked for high-octane fastballs.”

Matt Mikulski, LHP, Fordham

Keith Law – The Athletic (June 24)

Comments: “It would be poetic, certainly, since Mikulski plays just six stops on the D train from Yankee Stadium, although you don’t get extra points for taking the local guy. I’ve also heard them with Benny Montgomery, and they’re one of the teams rumored to be considering Gunnar Hoglund after his Tommy John surgery. I could also see them taking Will Bednar, whose slider and fastball grade out well for teams that emphasize Statcast-style data in their models.”

