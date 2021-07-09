The New York Yankees head to Houston for their last series before the All-Star Break.

The New York Yankees have no time to feel sorry for getting one-hit by the Seattle Mariners in Thursday’s series finale. The Bronx Bombers still won the series, and now must shift their attention to the Houston Astros. This weekend’s three-game series marks the team’s first trip to Minute Maid Park since the 2019 ALCS, when Jose Altuve’s walk-off homer in Game 6 ended the series.

The Yankees remain in fourth place, nine games behind the Boston Red Sox.

Game Info

New York Yankees (44-42) @ Houston Astros (54-34)

Start Time: 8:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-network only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0, 1.29 ERA)

vs.

Astros: Jake Odorizzi (3-3, 3.70 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: +1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Astros Lineup

TBD