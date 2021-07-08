The New York Yankees go for the sweep of the Seattle Mariners in a Thursday matinee.

The New York Yankees struck early again against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night, then held a one-run lead thanks to Chad Green’s strong ninth inning. Aaron Judge also hit his 20th home run of the year as an added bonus.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays won, so the Yankees are unfortunately still fourth in the AL East. However, the Boston Red Sox lost, so New York only trails by 8.5 games.

Game Info

New York Yankees (44-41) @ Seattle Mariners (45-42)

Start Time: 4:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-network only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-3, 4.17 ERA)

vs.

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-2, 4.10 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Going for the Sweep in Seattle. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/iFx6Aksu0b — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 8, 2021

Mariners Lineup