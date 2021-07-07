The New York Yankees hope to build off of Tuesday’s dominant win when they face the Mariners again Wednesday.

The New York Yankees needed a big win in Seattle on Tuesday and not only did they beat the Mariners, but dominated them 12-1. Giancarlo Stanton’s three-run homer was one of 18 Yankees hits, and Jameson Taillon struck out nine over seven innings in his best start as a Yankee.

The Rays were rained out and both the Red Sox and Blue Jays lost. The Yankees remain in fourth place in the AL East, yet last night’s win closed the gap to 9.5 games.

Game Info

New York Yankees (43-41) @ Seattle Mariners (45-41)

Start Time: 10:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.50 ERA)

vs.

Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-3, 3.18 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Mariners Lineup

TBD