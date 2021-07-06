The New York Yankees hope for a successful trip to Seattle one week before the All-Star Break.

It’s one week before the All-Star Break, and the fourth-place New York Yankees have no excuse not to play well early this week. Tuesday marks the start of a three-game set with the Seattle Mariners, the worst-hitting team in MLB, so it’s a key time for New York to come together for a great series.

The standings certainly tell the same story. Seattle is third in the AL West and seven games behind the first-place Houston Astros. The fourth-place Yankees, meanwhile, are just a game above .500 and 10.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox.

Game Info

New York Yankees (42-41 @ Seattle Mariners (45-40)

Start Time: 10:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, ESPN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (3-4, 5.43 ERA)

vs.

Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-7, 5.88 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Mariners Lineup

TBD