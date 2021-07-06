The Martian is officially on the board!

The Florida Complex League Yankees improved to 3-1 with a wild 8-7 comeback win against the Blue Jays on Monday. But that isn’t the headline.

Jasson Dominguez picked up his first career hit.

Dominguez, the Yankees’ top prospect, started the game in centerfield and batted second. He went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk. He also stole his first base as a professional in the game. He has a .533 OBP in his first 14 plate appearances.

He is ranked No. 24 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list.

Dominguez, 18, will play will play in the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will take place on Sunday, July 11 at Coors Field in Denver. He will be the first player to appear in the Futures Game without a fill minor league season under his belt and the youngest to play in the game since Vladimir Guerrero Jr.