The New York Yankees continued their downward spiral with a loss to the New York Mets Saturday and now must play a doubleheader.

The New York Yankees just can’t catch a break. The team dropped to 41-40 with a rain-soaked 8-3 loss to the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Now, whoever wins the series depends on who performs best in a Sunday doubleheader

With Saturday’s win and the Washington Nationals’ loss, the Mets remain atop the NL East with a 3.5 game lead. The Yankees remain in fourth place in the AL East, 9.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox.

Game Info

New York Mets (42-36) @ New York Yankees (41-40)

Start Time: 2:05 p.m. EDT

TV: SNY, WPIX, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching matchup

Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.45 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-4, 2.66 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 5.5

Yankees: -1.5

Game 1 of our Independence Day Double Header 🇺🇸