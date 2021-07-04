marcus stroman mets
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees continued their downward spiral with a loss to the New York Mets Saturday and now must play a doubleheader.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees just can’t catch a break. The team dropped to 41-40 with a rain-soaked 8-3 loss to the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Now, whoever wins the series depends on who performs best in a Sunday doubleheader

With Saturday’s win and the Washington Nationals’ loss, the Mets remain atop the NL East with a 3.5 game lead. The Yankees remain in fourth place in the AL East, 9.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox.

 

Game Info

New York Mets (42-36) @ New York Yankees (41-40)

Start Time: 2:05 p.m. EDT
TV: SNY, WPIX, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching matchup

Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.45 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-4, 2.66 ERA)

 

Odds

Over/Under: 5.5

Yankees: -1.5

 

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

 

Mets Lineup

 

Yankees Lineup

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU