The Bronx tilt of the Subway Series concludes with the second half of the Sunday doubleheader.

Aroldis Chapman crumbled in the ninth inning once again, and now the New York Yankees try to avoid a second consecutive weekend sweep. The New York Mets, however, have all the momentum.

Game Info

New York Mets (43-36) @ New York Yankees (41-41)

Start Time: 7:08 p.m. EDT

TV: ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Game 2 Pitching matchup

Mets: Corey Oswalt (1-0, 1.42 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0, 1.02 ERA)

Game 2 Odds

Over/Under: 7.5

Yankees: -1.5

Mets Game 2 Lineup

Yankees Game 2 Lineup