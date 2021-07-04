The Bronx tilt of the Subway Series concludes with the second half of the Sunday doubleheader.
Aroldis Chapman crumbled in the ninth inning once again, and now the New York Yankees try to avoid a second consecutive weekend sweep. The New York Mets, however, have all the momentum.
Game Info
New York Mets (43-36) @ New York Yankees (41-41)
Start Time: 7:08 p.m. EDT
TV: ESPN
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Game 2 Pitching matchup
Mets: Corey Oswalt (1-0, 1.42 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0, 1.02 ERA)
Game 2 Odds
Over/Under: 7.5
Yankees: -1.5
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Mets Game 2 Lineup
Game 2 lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/rrk4GaIWh6
— New York Mets (@Mets) July 4, 2021
Yankees Game 2 Lineup
Game 2. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/tlgilRH5rJ
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 4, 2021