Baseball is back in the Olympics!

The schedule is out for this summer’s Olympic baseball tournament.

Former Angels manager Mike Scioscia will manage the United States team. USA Baseball announced its final roster for the Olympics on Friday morning.

Here’s the roster broken down with the affiliations of the players representing the red, white and blue:

Infield

Nick Allen (Oakland Athletics AA)

Eddy Alvarez (Miami Marlins AAA)

Triston Casas (Boston Red Sox AA)

Todd Frazier

Jamie Westbrook (Milwaukee Brewers AAA)

Tim Federowicz (Los Angeles Dodgers AAA)

Mark Kolozsvary (Cincinnati Reds AA)

Jack Lopez (Boston Red Sox AAA)

Outfield

Tyler Austin (Yokohama DeNA Baybears)

Eric Filia (Seattle Mariners AAA)

Patrick Kivlehan (San Diego Padres AAA)

Bubba Starling (Kansas City AAA)

Pitchers

Shane Baz (Tampa Bay Rays AAA)

Anthony Carter (Saraperos de Saltillo)

Brandon Dickson (St. Louis Cardinals AAA)

Anthony Gose (Cleveland Indians AAA)

Edwin Jackson

Scott Kazmir (San Francisco Giants AAA)

Nick Martinez (Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks)

Scott McGough (Tokyo Yakult Swallows)

David Robertson

Joe Ryan (Tampa Bay Rays AAA)

Ryder Ryan (Texas Rangers AAA)

Simeon Woods-Richardson (Toronto Blue Jays AA)

Group A will consist of the Dominican Republic, Mexico and the host team from Japan. Group B includes Israel, South Korea and Team USA.

All games will be played at Yokohama Stadium unless otherwise noted.

GROUP STAGE

All times EST

Wednesday, July 28

Dominican Republic vs. Japan, Fukushima, 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Israel vs. South Korea, 6 a.m.

Mexico vs. Dominican Republic, 11 p.m.

Friday, July 30

USA vs. Israel, 6 a.m.

vs. Israel, 6 a.m. Japan vs. Mexico, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

USA vs. South Korea, 6 a.m.

KNOCKOUT STAGE

Saturday, July 31

Game 7: Group A third place vs. Group B third place, 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Game 8: Group A second place vs. Group B second place, 6 a.m.

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Game 10: Group A first place vs. Group B first place, 6 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Game 11: Game 8 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 6 a.m.

Game 12: Game 11 winner vs. Game 10 loser, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Semifinal 1: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Semifinal 2: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 loser, 6 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Bronze Medal Game: Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Gold Medal Game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 6 a.m.