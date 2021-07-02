The Subway Series kicks off as the New York Mets visit the New York Yankees for the holiday weekend.

The Subway Series kicks off this 4th of July weekend with the New York Mets and New York Yankees in a somewhat similar position. The Yankees are looking for a big weekend after an awful, awful loss to the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday that drew the ire of owner Hal Steinbrenner. Meanwhile, the Mets have lost four of five, including a 20-2 drubbing from the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Oddly enough, the Mets remain in first place in the NL East despite their struggles. The Yankees, however, are fourth in the AL East and an ugly nine games back.

Game Info

New York Mets (41-36) @ New York Yankees (41-39)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.38 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Mets Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD