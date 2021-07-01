A massive stepping stone of what’s been a significant debate for quite some time; the NCAA made a huge move Wednesday.

We’re upon a new era in college sports.

The NCAA will now allow student-athletes to benefit from name, image, and likeness in a historical move by the athletic organization.

It’ll be an interim policy that Division I, II, and III athletics will be adopting as of this Thursday.

What are the features of this new policy?

Athletes will now be able to benefit from their names, images, and likenesses just as long as they’re following their school’s respective in-state NIL laws. On Thursday, new NIL laws in more than 12 states will go into effect that permit athlete compensation for endorsements, etc.

However, athletes attending schools within states not in possession of NIL laws won’t be in violation of any NCAA rule if they were to benefit from NIL.

The athletes will be expected to report their NIL-related activities to the school they attend. Of course, these activities must be in line with the state NIL laws or the NIL requirements set forth by the program and its conference.

Athletes benefitting from their names, images, and likenesses has been a noteworthy debate for years. The widespread dispute is a true reason why EA Sports hasn’t released its college football video game since the last edition was available for purchase in July 2013.

This enormous stepping stone could be fantastic news in regard to the video game’s eventual return, which EA Sports is currently planning. The release reportedly may occur in the Summer of 2023.