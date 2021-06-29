Finally, “The Martian” has made an appearance that counts for the Yankees’ organization.

Yesterday — Monday, June 28 — marked Opening Day for the Arizona and Florida Complex Leagues (formerly named the Arizona and Gulf Coast Leagues, respectively).

Batting leadoff for the FCL Yankees was the man, the myth, the legend: Jasson Dominguez.

Dominguez, 18, is the No. 24 overall prospect in baseball and one of the most hyped players in recent years.

In his debut, Dominguez batted first and played center field for the FCL Yankees. He finished the day 0-for-2, striking out and popping out to third. He also walked against the FCL East Tigers.

Dominguez received a $5.1 million signing bonus from the Yankees in July 2019, a number matched only by Oakland shortstop prospect Robert Puason for the highest in the 2019-20 international amateur free-agent class.

Since signing, “The Martian” has become an urban legend. He’s been compared to Mike Trout and expectations are through the roof for the switch-hitting prodigy.

But we all need to remember: because of the pandemic, Dominguez is just getting his start in professional baseball now.

Dominguez is not the answer for the Yankees at the big league level — not yet. He will need time to develop and mature. Though everything scouts and coaches have raved about to date indicates he could be a generational talent, rushing him to the majors would be a mistake.

Overreacting to an 0-for-2 debut is also not worth your time.

He’s 18 and this was his professional debut. There will be hundreds of plate appearances to come from which we’ll be able to react, overreact, get excited and find a way to nit pick.

But what is exciting is Dominguez has now, officially, taken a professional at bat as a member of the Yankees organization.