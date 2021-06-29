Jameson Taillon New York Yankees
Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees lost a tough one Monday and played generally uninspired baseball.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees were doing fine until Dylan Bundy puked on the mound. Then, Jose Suarez entered from the bullpen and shut the supposed Bronx Bombers down hard. The Los Angeles Angels won 5-3 in an absolute stunner.

Entering Tuesday, the fourth-place Yankees are 7.5 games out of first place and have lost four in a row.

 

Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (38-40) @ New York Yankees (40-38)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-5, 4.72 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Jameson Taillon (2-4, 5.18 ERA)

 

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: 9

 

Angels Lineup

TBD

 

Yankees Lineup

