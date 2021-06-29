The New York Yankees lost a tough one Monday and played generally uninspired baseball.

The New York Yankees were doing fine until Dylan Bundy puked on the mound. Then, Jose Suarez entered from the bullpen and shut the supposed Bronx Bombers down hard. The Los Angeles Angels won 5-3 in an absolute stunner.

Entering Tuesday, the fourth-place Yankees are 7.5 games out of first place and have lost four in a row.

Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (38-40) @ New York Yankees (40-38)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-5, 4.72 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (2-4, 5.18 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: 9

Angels Lineup

Yankees Lineup