Josh Rawitch will become the next president of the Hall after this year’s induction ceremony.

On Monday afternoon, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Josh Rawitch will become the next president of the institution. Rawitch will begin as president on Sept. 9 — the day following this year’s induction ceremony.

Rawitch, 44, has spent the last decade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, serving as the team’s Senior Vice President of Content and Communications for the past six years. Before Arizona, Rawtich spent 15 years as part of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ front office.

Former president Jeff Idelson has been serving as the interim president since Tim Mead announced he was stepping down from the role in April.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Josh as the Hall of Fame’s next President, and to welcome him and his family to Cooperstown,” Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said in the Hall’s release. “Josh brings to the Hall of Fame a wealth of expertise from his many years representing the game as a respected baseball executive. We are very much looking forward to his Presidency at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.”

The 2021 Induction Ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 8, and will be broadcast live exclusively on MLB Network. The Hall of Fame’s 2021 Induction Ceremony will honor the members of the Class of 2020: Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker.

The Induction Ceremony usually takes place in July following MLB’s All-Star Game. However, this year’s ceremony was adjusted back to September because of COVID restrictions. Yankees fans will undoubtedly be well represented with Jeter going in (finally).