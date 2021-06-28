The New York Yankees face the Angels following a devastating series in Boston.

The New York Yankees were swept by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend and now head home for a four-game set with Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Helping the Yankees is that fourth-place LA will be without signature star Mike Trout, who is nursing a calf injury.

And the Yankees had better show up because following yesterday’s sweep, they are fourth in the AL East and 6.5 games behind first-place Boston.

Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (37-40) @ New York Yankees (40-37)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Angels: Dylan Bundy (1-7, 6.68 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 4.05 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: -1.5

Angels Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD