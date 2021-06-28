The New York Yankees face the Angels following a devastating series in Boston.
The New York Yankees were swept by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend and now head home for a four-game set with Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Helping the Yankees is that fourth-place LA will be without signature star Mike Trout, who is nursing a calf injury.
And the Yankees had better show up because following yesterday’s sweep, they are fourth in the AL East and 6.5 games behind first-place Boston.
Game Info
Los Angeles Angels (37-40) @ New York Yankees (40-37)
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Angels: Dylan Bundy (1-7, 6.68 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 4.05 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 10
Yankees: -1.5
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Angels Lineup
TBD
Yankees Lineup
TBD
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET