The New York Yankees hope to avoid yet another sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox.

The New York Yankees had another fruitless comeback attempted in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Jordan Montgomery did his best, but one bad inning combined with lifeless Yankees bats was enough to push Boston across the line.

In Sunday’s matinee, New York hopes Gerrit Cole can help avoid a sweep.

With the Tampa Bay Rays drubbing the Angels on Saturday, the Yankees are still in third place and six games back.

Game Info

New York Yankees (40-36) @ Boston Red Sox (46-31)

Start Time: 1:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-3, 2.33 ERA)

vs.

Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.07 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10.5

Yankees: 9

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Red Sox Lineup

TBD