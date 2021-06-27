Big names will need an invite because fans aren’t voting for NYC’s stars.

On Sunday morning, Major League Baseball announced the finalists moving on to the second round of voting for the 2021 All-Star Game in Denver.

We’re used to New York stars getting plenty of attention. This year, that isn’t the case.

Zero players from the first place New York Mets made it to the second round of voting. And only two members of the New York Yankees advanced.

Your AL and NL All-Star finalists! Phase 2 voting starts TOMORROW at noon ET. Who's heading to the Midsummer Classic? pic.twitter.com/3Rh2Vp1WtV — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) June 27, 2021

Aaron Judge is among the nine outfield finalists in the American League and DJ LeMahieu is among the three options at second base.

Looking at the American League finalists, Toronto leads the way with five players advancing. The Boston Red Sox have four finalists.

Of course fans don’t vote for pitchers, so we’re going to assume Jacob deGrom at least gets an invite to Denver (he should start if the rotation lines up).

While there haven’t been many outstanding individual performances from the Mets’ position players thus far, it is still surprising to see them not represented.

Sure, Francisco Lindor isn’t having an all-star caliber season. But after signing the largest contract ever given to an infielder with a team in New York City, to not see him in the final three at short isn’t ideal. And Pete Alonso, who is headed to defend his 2019 Home Run Derby championship, has dealt with injuries in the first half.

From the National League East, the Atlanta Braves have three finalists. The Cubs and Dodgers lead the National League with five finalists each.