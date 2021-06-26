The New York Yankees seek a bounceback win after missed opportunities on Friday.
The New York Yankees fought hard, but couldn’t bring home the win in Friday’s 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. New York was a paltry 2 for 9 with RISP and left seven men on base.
With the Rays beating the Angels, the third-place Yankees dropped to five games out of first place.
Game Info
New York Yankees (40-35) @ Boston Red Sox (45-31)
Start Time: 7:15 p.m. EDT
TV: FOX
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Yankees: Jordan Montgomer (3-1, 4.03 ERA)
vs.
Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (7-4, 3.90 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 10.5
Yankees: -1.5
Yankees Lineup
TBD
Red Sox Lineup
TBD