The New York Yankees are running hot heading into a weeked series with the Boston Red Sox.

The New York Yankees had a fine tuneup series against the Kansas City Royals at home, and will now take that momentum on the road to face the Boston Red Sox. Boston swept the Yankees over three games at Yankee Stadium earlier this month, so the Bronx Bombers have revenge on their minds.

The Red Sox are just a half-game behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, but the third-place Yankees have closed their gap to just four games.

Game Info

New York Yankees (40-34) @ Boston Red Sox (44-31)

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Domingo German (4-4, 4.17 ERA)

vs.

Red Sox: Martin Perez (5-4, 4.32 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Red Sox Lineup

TBD