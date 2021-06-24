The New York Yankees came from behind on Wednesday and now seek a series split in Thursday’s matinee.

Another game down, another game in which the New York Yankees came from behind to win. This time, Gary Sanchez’s game-tying home run in the ninth was followed by a Luke Voit walk-off single. Now, the Yankees will go for the series split with the Kansas City Royals in a Thursday matinee.

New York is still in third place in the AL East but following a Boston Red Sox win and Tampa Bay Rays loss, they only trail the top spot by 5.5 games.

Game Info

Kansas City Royals (33-39) @ New York Yankees (39-34)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Royals: Brad Keller (6-7, 6.34 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.59 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Royals Lineup

TBD

Yankees lineup