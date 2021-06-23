The New York Yankees seek a win over KC after a rare bullpen collapse on Tuesday.

The New York Yankees had a 3-2 lead, but a rare bad outing from Jonathan Loaisiga and coming up just short on the comeback saw them fall 6-5 to the Kanas City Royals. Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings, but it just wasn’t enough.

The first-place Red Sox defeated the Rays, so the Yankees remain in third place and 5.5 games back.

Game Info

Kansas City Royals (33-38) @ New York Yankees (38-34)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Royals: Danny Duffy (4-3, 1.94 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 4.08 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: -1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Royals Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD