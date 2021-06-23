The New York Yankees seek a win over KC after a rare bullpen collapse on Tuesday.
The New York Yankees had a 3-2 lead, but a rare bad outing from Jonathan Loaisiga and coming up just short on the comeback saw them fall 6-5 to the Kanas City Royals. Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings, but it just wasn’t enough.
The first-place Red Sox defeated the Rays, so the Yankees remain in third place and 5.5 games back.
Game Info
Kansas City Royals (33-38) @ New York Yankees (38-34)
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Royals: Danny Duffy (4-3, 1.94 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 4.08 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 10
Yankees: -1.5
