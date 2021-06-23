NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees reacts during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 15, 2019 in New York City.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees seek a win over KC after a rare bullpen collapse on Tuesday.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees had a 3-2 lead, but a rare bad outing from Jonathan Loaisiga and coming up just short on the comeback saw them fall 6-5 to the Kanas City Royals. Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings, but it just wasn’t enough.

The first-place Red Sox defeated the Rays, so the Yankees remain in third place and 5.5 games back.

 

Game Info

Kansas City Royals (33-38) @ New York Yankees (38-34)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Royals: Danny Duffy (4-3, 1.94 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 4.08 ERA)

 

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: -1.5

 

Royals Lineup

TBD

 

Yankees Lineup

TBD

