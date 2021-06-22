The New York Yankees welcome the Kansas City Royals as they seek to keep climbing the AL East standings.

The New York Yankees are hoping thei success last week follows them as they welcome the Kansas City Royals to the Bronx. New York has won five of six, while the Royals just took a key weekend series over the first-place Boston Red Sox.

New York is still in third place in the AL East, but trails by just 4.5 games.

Game Info

Kansas City Royals (32-38) @ New York Yankees (38-33)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Royals: Brady Singer (3-5, 4.76 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-3, 2.31 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7.5

Yankees: -1.5

Royals Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD