The New York Yankees welcome the Kansas City Royals as they seek to keep climbing the AL East standings.
The New York Yankees are hoping thei success last week follows them as they welcome the Kansas City Royals to the Bronx. New York has won five of six, while the Royals just took a key weekend series over the first-place Boston Red Sox.
New York is still in third place in the AL East, but trails by just 4.5 games.
Game Info
Kansas City Royals (32-38) @ New York Yankees (38-33)
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Royals: Brady Singer (3-5, 4.76 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-3, 2.31 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 7.5
Yankees: -1.5
Royals Lineup
TBD
Yankees Lineup
TBD