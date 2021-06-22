Luke Voit
Courtesy IG: @yankees

The New York Yankees first baseman has missed all but 12 games this season with knee and oblique injuries.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees will be happy to have power-hitting first baseman Luke Voit back in the lineup once again. The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Voit would return from the injured list after missing four weeks with an oblique strain.

The Yankees added relievers Justin Wilson and Darren O’Day would begin rehab assignments.

Voit missed the first six weeks of the season recovering from knee surgery. He returned to bat .182 with a home run and three RBI before straining his oblique and landing back on the IL.

Now, fans can expect Luke Voit to return to the lineup tonight against the Kansas City Royals. The first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m., so be sure to tune in for his return!

