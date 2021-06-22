The New York Yankees first baseman has missed all but 12 games this season with knee and oblique injuries.

The New York Yankees will be happy to have power-hitting first baseman Luke Voit back in the lineup once again. The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Voit would return from the injured list after missing four weeks with an oblique strain.

The Yankees added relievers Justin Wilson and Darren O’Day would begin rehab assignments.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees returned from rehab and reinstated INF Luke Voit (#59) from the 10-day injured list. Additionally, RHP Darren O’Day and LHP Justin Wilson commence rehab assignments today with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) June 22, 2021

Voit missed the first six weeks of the season recovering from knee surgery. He returned to bat .182 with a home run and three RBI before straining his oblique and landing back on the IL.

Now, fans can expect Luke Voit to return to the lineup tonight against the Kansas City Royals. The first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m., so be sure to tune in for his return!