Luke Voit
AP Photo/Tim Ireland

Luke Voit returned to the New York Yankees in style with a moonshot.

Josh Benjamin

First baseman Luke Voit returned to the New York Yankees in style on Tuesday night, crushing a solo bomb to left field in the first inning. Even better, Voit did it on the first pitch he saw from Kansas City Royals righty Brady Singer.

Voit’s home run traveled an estimated 420 feet. The Yankees lead 1-0 in the first inning. Stay tuned to ESNY for more highlights!

