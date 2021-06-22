Luke Voit returned to the New York Yankees in style with a moonshot.

First baseman Luke Voit returned to the New York Yankees in style on Tuesday night, crushing a solo bomb to left field in the first inning. Even better, Voit did it on the first pitch he saw from Kansas City Royals righty Brady Singer.

Welcome back, Luke Voit! He gets the scoring underway on the first pitch he saw since returning from IL 💪 (via @Yankees) pic.twitter.com/SfeG18Yc9s — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 22, 2021

Voit’s home run traveled an estimated 420 feet. The Yankees lead 1-0 in the first inning. Stay tuned to ESNY for more highlights!