carl nassib raiders
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Carl Nassib of the Raiders has made a groundbreaking announcement that he’s gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so.

On Monday, Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made a major announcement via his Instagram account.

Nassib has come out as gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so. He additionally announced he’d be donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization working towards suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth.

“Just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now. I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest,” Nassib said in the above video. “I really have the best life; I have the best family, friends, and job a guy could ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope one day that videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary. But until then, I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate, and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project — they’re an incredible organization, they’re the No. 1 suicide prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America and they’re truly doing incredible things.”

“I truly love my life and cannot understand why I have been blessed with so much,” Nassib wrote. “I feel especially thankful to have had so much support when many who came before — and many even now — do not.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell additionally shared a statement on Nassib’s decision to publicly come out.

It’s a monumental moment for the NFL, professional sports, and the entire LGBTQ community. Nassib’s significant bravery should resonate and help make noteworthy progress towards a society more accepting of homosexuality.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU