The New York Yankees came back to win Saturday and now seek a Father’s Day victory over the Oakland A’s.

The New York Yankees used some late-inning heroics to defeat the Oakland A’s 7-5 on Saturday. Gio Urshela’s solo home run in the eighth gave New York the lead for good, and Aroldis Chapman capped it by striking out Matt Chapman on a 103.4 mph fastball.

New York is still in third place in the AL East but following a Boston Red Sox win and Tampa Bay Rays loss, they only trail the top spot by 5.5 games.

 

Game Info

Oakland A’s (44-28) @ New York Yankees (37-33)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT
TV: WPIX
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

A’s: Sean Manaea (6-2, 2.99 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 4.20 ERA)

 

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

 

