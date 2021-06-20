The New York Yankees came back to win Saturday and now seek a Father’s Day victory over the Oakland A’s.

The New York Yankees used some late-inning heroics to defeat the Oakland A’s 7-5 on Saturday. Gio Urshela’s solo home run in the eighth gave New York the lead for good, and Aroldis Chapman capped it by striking out Matt Chapman on a 103.4 mph fastball.

New York is still in third place in the AL East but following a Boston Red Sox win and Tampa Bay Rays loss, they only trail the top spot by 5.5 games.

Game Info

Oakland A’s (44-28) @ New York Yankees (37-33)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

A’s: Sean Manaea (6-2, 2.99 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 4.20 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

A’s Lineup

#Athletics Lineup 06/20/21 1. Mark Canha LF

2. Matt Chapman 3B

3. Matt Olson 1B

4. Ramon Laureano CF

5. Jed Lowrie 2B

6. Chad Pinder RF

7. Sean Murphy DH

8. Elvis Andrus SS

9. Aramis Garcia C Starting Pitcher : Sean Manaea — Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) June 20, 2021

Yankees Lineup