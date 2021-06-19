Eli Manning and Robert Saleh are just two of the many individuals at Barclays Center for the Nets-Bucks Game 7 matchup.

Brooklyn is rocking for Saturday night’s Eastern Conference Semifinal Game 7 matchup between the Nets and Bucks, and a few of those in attendance happen to be familiar faces for New York sports fans.

Newly hired Jets head coach Robert Saleh, legendary Giants quarterback Eli Manning, and multiple Yankees are at Barclays Center.

Aaron Judge and a handful of other Yankees are in the house. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) June 20, 2021

This isn’t the first professional sporting event Saleh has been spotted at since his hire earlier this year. He additionally attended Game 2 of the Knicks-Hawks Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series at Madison Square Garden last month. Saleh subsequently showed face at Game 3 of the Islanders-Bruins Stanley Cup Second Round series at Nassau Colisseum in early June.

With the Jets’ mandatory minicamp having concluded, Saleh possesses some free time if he desires to keep attending games in and around the New York sports landscape.

If the Islanders win Saturday night, they’ll tie their Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final series with the Lighting (at 2-2) and thus have at least one more home game this coming Wednesday.

The Nets, on the other hand, need to win Game 7 Saturday night to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. If Brooklyn wins, it’ll take on the victor of the 76ers-Hawks Eastern Conference Semifinal series (tied at 3-3) in an attempt to then advance to the NBA Finals. Philly-Atlanta Game 7 will occur Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Of course, there are two pretty popular baseball teams in the area Saleh could additionally go witness in person.