yankees cheating
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees seek a Saturday afternoon win after a tough Friday loss to the Oakland A’s.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees put up a good fight, but just couldn’t solve the Oakland A’s on Friday night. Wandy Peralta’s mistake to Tony Kemp proved the difference in a 5-3 loss, and the Yankees will hope Domingo German brings home the win Saturday.

Both the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox lost Friday, so the AL East standings remain unchanged. New York remains in third place and six games out of first.

 

Game Info

Oakland A’s (44-27) @ New York Yankees (36-33)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

A’s: Chris Bassitt (7-2, 3.43 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Domingo German (4-4, 3.88 ERA)

 

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

 

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

A’s Lineup

Yankees Lineup

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU