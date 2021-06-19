The New York Yankees seek a Saturday afternoon win after a tough Friday loss to the Oakland A’s.

The New York Yankees put up a good fight, but just couldn’t solve the Oakland A’s on Friday night. Wandy Peralta’s mistake to Tony Kemp proved the difference in a 5-3 loss, and the Yankees will hope Domingo German brings home the win Saturday.

Both the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox lost Friday, so the AL East standings remain unchanged. New York remains in third place and six games out of first.

Game Info

Oakland A’s (44-27) @ New York Yankees (36-33)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

A’s: Chris Bassitt (7-2, 3.43 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Domingo German (4-4, 3.88 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

A’s Lineup

#Athletics Lineup 06/19/21 1. Mark Canha CF

2. Tony Kemp 2B

3. Matt Olson 1B

4. Mitch Moreland DH

5. Matt Chapman 3B

6. Sean Murphy C

7. Seth Brown RF

8. Chad Pinder LF

9. Elvis Andrus SS Starting Pitcher : Chris Bassitt — Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) June 19, 2021

Yankees Lineup